Syngenta: Try Technology Published on 14th June 2005

I would like to comment and congratulate you on the balanced reporting of the 2 articles regarding GM / GE food in African Executive Issue no. 8. Namely: Field trials on GM maize: Kenya plants genetically modified (GM) maize in open fields. The seeds, modified to resist insect pests called stem borers, were planted first in a series of confined field trials at the Kenya Agricultural Research Institute (KARI) station in Kiboko.



Greenpeace perpetuates poverty: Keeping Genetically Engineered (GE) seeds out of the hands of farmers - and GE food out of the mouths of hungry children and parents - violates basic human rights, and perpetuates poverty and malnutrition.



The first is the correct and worthwhile reporting that GM maize is no being trialed in Kenya . This is part of the IRMA project and is an outstanding example of public / private partnership between KARI / CIMMYT and Syngenta (Foundation for Sustainable Ag). The process has been hugely consultative and stakeholders at all levels including many smallholder farmers have been allowed to comment at all stages. The project also looked at both conventional and GM varieties to solve the problem. The reasons they are now planting GM varieties was due to the fact the results from the conventional varieties were poor. Kenya has a huge advantage in that the Kibaki Government supports the concept of GM food, if it is properly tested. We have the correct guidelines in place and we have excellent facilities in the country.



The second article about Greenpeace is a side of the argument rarely

published but it is so true. I am personally a member of Greenpeace and they do a lot of excellent work for conservation and the environment globally. However on this issue they have become too blinkered and driven by emotional arguments. Remember it is very easy for people in developed Western Europe to choose not to eat GM food - they are in the comfortable position of being able to make that choice - the customer is king. But then try and impose that philosophy on developing countries where people very often do not have

a choice of food - or that choice may well be GM food or no food, are they really saying in this case, they should choose no food? For me that is immoral and wrong.



Now I understand the concerns about multinationals controlling this

technology and this was not helped by Monsanto\'s American approach to globalisation which triggered the anti-campaign in Europe . However Syngenta, although a leader in biotechnology / GM research, advocates a very open and transparent approach on the ground. Our strategy is to try and create an enabling environment to test GM food and see if it can provide solutions for developing countries. Before we do any work, the legislation must be in place and we must have support and authority from the relevant regulatory bodies. We also locally support education initiatives to educate the next generation on the facts about GMOs rather than the emotions.



Let us jointly use technology to solve Africa \'s problems, in a

consultative, open and transparent manner. What is the alternative - growing populations, reduced quality of arable land linked with more erratic rainfalls? With current technology that equals less food not more and spells trouble for Africa and its people. With improved technology Africans will not be trapped to ravages of hostile climate.



