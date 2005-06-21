More African women turn to traditional birth attendants during delivery. It is also estimated that 80% of people in Africa use traditional medicine. In a continent where the majority live on less than US$2 in a day, access to healthcare, balanced diet, clean water is a mirage. Agriculture which serves as a main source of economic livelihood supports close to 70% of the African workforce and it’s mainly rain fed. Life expectancy averages between 40 – 50 years. The intellectual situation in the continent is characterized by heavy influence from the developed countries to such an extent that none has developed solutions that resonate with the people.

Against this backdrop many skilled professionals from this poor continent migrate to developed countries in search of better paying jobs and better living standards. Nurses, Doctors, Engineers and technologist, among others flock to Western capitals ignoring the fact that their poor countries spend their meager resources to educate them. African countries have inadvertently been subsidizing the health and industrial sectors of the wealthy nations through export of cheap labor through migration and provision of the same through modern day export processing zones.

Do we have such a thing as brain drain? If you dig a drainage channel outside your house to direct storm water away from your compound, are you to reproach the storm water for escaping? Will it be justified to import water when you allow your own to run-off? Storm water can be destructive and a nuisance if not well tapped – but that is what makes a difference between creative utilization of resources and a mere wishful thinking for solutions to happen by themselves.

It’s a common phenomenon to see people in poor countries fund raising for fees for their children to study both locally and abroad. Government budgets of most of the poor countries go to education. All this is done with the hope that the products of these efforts will help their families and their countries in the long run. Many of the migrant professionals have played a crucial role in exposing people in their home countries to new ideas that assist in development. Some send money back home and support their siblings. Africa\'s woes are as a result of intellectual world held hostage due to inadequate funding from governments and lack of both political and legal institutional infrastructure that can nurture creativity and innovation. The challenge facing Africa is how to produce high quality goods and services while at the same time making use of the intellectuals that migrate and those who remain in Africa.

In the book “How Europe Underdeveloped Africa”, Walter Rodney argues that the Western World engaged in atrocities and looting of the African continent making people desperately poor. 50 years after most African countries gained independence from Europe, the Africans are still queuing for donor funding investing less in homegrown solutions and African talent. The biggest question is why this is happening in a continent where people are endowed with the human mind that is creative and innovative.

The developed/Western countries did not get wealthy by merely exploiting the Third World. Dennis T. Avery in his paper “Sustaining Both Planet and People” argues that what the West did to get rich was to invent the systematic search for knowledge and then share it broadly. The West have always sought systematic knowledge that can be replicated and refer to that knowledge as “science”. It is for this reason that they have moved from focusing on natural resources such as “land” to resources such as transistors, radios, fiber optic cables from sand. Most third world countries on the other hand have focused only on the “visible wealth” and ‘tribal organization’. This structure instead of fostering wealth, promotes war over resources. Africans have perpetually been at war over the ‘national cake’ with each tribe and ethnic community struggling to control only the known aspects of wealth. Few have ventured to create new wealth and migration trends could as well be a pointer to a new breed of Africans out to explore new opportunities as opposed to fighting over stale ones.

Africa has been unable to produce experts sensitive to her plight because of the heavy reliance on external support. Each country that supports Africa has its long term interests pegged to the support that in a way compromises the ability of Africans to seek to solve their own problems. For instance, during the Cold War, assistance to Africa was pegged on ideology; the educational systems were supported in line with ideology – unfortunately for Africans, they couldn’t figure out how to address their problems in the heat of this war. Consequently, the continent is a desert of concrete solutions to its own problems. Each and every African has been made to believe that the solution to African problems is somewhere in the developed countries. Prosperous countries exploited people’s talents in order to develop and Africans must do the same for Africa.

The fact that the continent is plagued with numerous problems points at the wealth of solutions beckoning problem solvers. Migration to developed countries is but a symptom of an underlying problem in Africa. That people are suffering an inner crisis to change. They want to develop and achieve better living standards similar to those in the developed countries; they want security, health, better political and legal infrastructure. African migrants want electricity, clean water, a good educational system, good roads and generally a happy and satisfying life. One need not blame those who migrate to wealthy nations – blaming them is to miss the point.

Intellectuals from Africa migrate to wealthy countries in search of more rewarding challenges, better pay and recognition. This has been possible due to lack of an effective intellectual property regime that will make them stay home and help their countries create wealth. More often than not, they are harassed and treated with suspicion for merely being intellectuals. To stem brain drain, it’s instructive that Africa builds institutions that will protect intellectual property. Building such institutions will ensure that the African innovators build upon the already existing knowledge to solve Africa’s problems. Africans innovators should seek to work with Africans in Diaspora and immigrants from developed nations to offer concrete and workable solutions to African problems. So far little has been done to tap into traditional medicine, and the extra legal economy in the continent.

In the field of agriculture, a favorable working atmosphere can spur activity among the scientists and farmers to facilitate new knowledge that will lead to innovations. Such innovations will save Africa from relying on “climate fed” agriculture to intelligently driven agricultural practices. Releasing agro based population will enhance other areas of the economy such as the tourism industry, the retail industry and other technologically oriented industries. This can also make Africa to effectively join the biotech industry and save her populations from malnutrition and hunger.

The Western countries that are absorbing Africa\'s thinkers do so because they recognize the power of the mind. Africa fails to learn from its environment. For instance, it is a known fact that some plants are adjusted to the climate in such a way that they have deep taproots in areas with less water, and they also shed leaves during dry seasons. Africa, unlike its characteristic vegetation mentioned above, does not make any effort to tap its intellectual potential. It has not learnt to adjust according to seasons [colonial, post colonial and neocolonial seasons], it specializes in the \"blame industry\". The taproot of African governments is aimed at destructive military arsenals, destruction of intellectual, techniques of silencing dissenters and populist policies. By failing to offer \"green pastures\" for its own intelligentsia, Africa is committing suicide by slow poison.

Can one justifiably demand that poor Africans stop migrating and choose to live in rat, cockroach and mosquito infested houses, drink untreated water and go without food in the name of patriotism? Give the poor people a break, life is a private affair that calls for sound decisions made at a private level. Policy makers in both the developed and developing countries must recognize that these are people who are well aware that life is not a rehearsal.

Africans who migrate to developed nations do not betray Africa. They simply illuminate the fact that priorities are misplaced in this continent. Africans must realize that the wisdom of Julius Nyerere who described capitalism as a ‘man-eat-man’ society did not imply that they shun capitalism but rather recognize the competitive nature of life. People should not waste ink blaming developed countries for poaching manpower from Africa – migrants have the freedom to choose where to work as citizens of the world. The best poor nations can do is to create incentives that can make as many experts as possible to stay and serve people in their home countries. This can be achieved through ensuring a favorable political climate that does not persecute intellectuals. Governments in poor countries must prioritize institutionalizing rule of law and must ensure security of their citizens. They must also offer business incentives to local Africans through tax breaks that will lead to a vibrant private sector that can absorb potential migrants. Donor countries that genuinely want to assist poor countries must open their markets to African goods as a strategy to stimulate the economy of the poor nations. ‘Brain Drain’ can effectively be tapped to the poor countries advantage by ensuring a ventilation of ideas between migrants-experts and those who remain at home.