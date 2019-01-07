Why Kenyans Must Rethink Agricultural St Published on 11th April 2005

Says Thomas Sowell in ‘Conquests and Cultures’: ‘The peoples of Africa were not simply hunters and gatherers of the spontaneous produce of nature. Agriculture existed for centuries before Europeans came’. Food security was the norm until when traditional settings were disrupted by the onset of invading tribes from Europe. Ever since, the biggest dilemma for African countries has been how to take control of the agricultural sector from natural forces.



A recent report from the meteorological department about looming food insecurity occasioned by low rainfall is worrying. The rains are here but Kenya still predicts famine for her people! For motorists in the city, rainfall is a nuisance-but to the farmer who impotently watches as government imports grains, it is a pure paradox. How can a country that claims to have agriculture as a back-bone of its economy import food for her people?



An ongoing study in Eastern Kenya by the Inter Region Economic Network indicates that farmers identify water and agricultural knowledge as the key to food security. Interventions in form of food aid only serve to perpetuate poverty. Research institutions both local and international have been on the frontline breeding drought resistant grains but little seem to reach the low resource farmers who comprise an estimated 70% of the rural populations in Kenya. In case s where certified seeds reach farmers, it’s backed by little knowledge on best practices to ensure high yields.



Many countries have moved from low intensity agriculture which is normally characterized by low productivity, low income, greater instance of poverty, malnutrition and diseases and greater environmental stress. The greatest food producers of the World such as the United States and Europe have less labor force locked in the agricultural sector and have more people in the industry and service sectors. In other words, efficiency has led to less people being able to produce more than enough food to feed the developed world.



But how did these countries achieve efficiency in farming? Partnerships between researchers, farmers, agribusinesses and sound public policy by their governments gave them a working environment for improving this sector. Kenya has produced top research scientists, graduates in the field of agriculture both at diploma and degree level but still holds on to old methods that the government must be the one to employ and dispatch extension officers to the field. Farmers cry for ideas while extension officers remain locked up in their offices due to lack of means to reach farmers and for those with vehicles they complain about lack of fuel. What ought to be the priority, to reach farmers with ideas that will lead to productivity or to set NGOs loose with food aid on Kenyan people?



Kenyans and by extension Sub Sahara Africa entrepreneurs must seize this opportunity of persistent food shortages and turn it into lucrative business. The unemployed graduates with agricultural knowledge must set up private agriculture extension networks and set reasonable fees for both lo w resource farmers and large scale farmers. Such graduates can play a vital role in ensuring that farmers adhere to stipulated procedures that seed producers indicate in order to realize high yields. Research scientists must be on the frontline to market their seed varieties that address both high potential and low potential areas. The modern trend is towards branding, and seed merchants and retailers ought to competitively avail as many seed varieties as possible. It is a fallacy to talk about unemployed people when farmers cannot access fertilizers, agrochemicals, water and other tools needed to boost agricultural productivity. Africans must move out of straight jacket thinking where the government is supposed to provide all answers. Farmers, researchers, agribusinesses, micro finance institutions, unemployed graduates and other groups with relevant input, must be given the freedom to partner and deliver Africa from the abyss of food insecurity.



What role should the government play in all this? Unscrupulous traders are known to dupe poor farmers by dipping maize seeds in paint and marketing it as certified seeds, government regulators ought to operate within the law and stamp out such practices. The government ought to kick politics out of the agricultural sector in order to promote entrepreneurship as part of a strategy of enhancing food security. In Kenya, The Seeds and Plant Varieties Act empowers The Kenya Plant Health Inspectorate Service (KEPHIS) to act as a regulator in this sector. In this case KEPHIS must take an active role as a referee in this field by facilitating more competition and more participation by as many players as possible to ensure high food productivity.



To hit targets of high agricultural productivit y, we must rethink our farming strategies. Put up water stations for drier areas, embrace better technologies and give farmers more options in the seed market. In an open economy, free trade induces competition, and provides impetus to develop newer technologies, better methods and cheaper products. As Thomas Sowell noted earlier, African governments must read from history and take their peoples from the modern form of spontaneity bred by the culture of aid and slavery to nature. The rains are here but people must think themselves into getting food to the table!





