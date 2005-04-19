There?s an Africa saying that a child has to crawl before he starts walking and eventually running. Perhaps that?s the maxim we are following at African Executive, albeit inadvertently. This magazine has taken a lot of thinking and research and was borne out the fact that Africa, this continent that has many epithets than democratic states in other people?s eyes, deserves better.

From Soweto in South Africa to Mogadishu in the east. From Harare to Tunis, all agree that Africa, with its multi-racial population, is by all standards a beautiful continent, nay, beautiful and productive minds and resources.

This magazine has been born today. The crawling has begun and we are ready to tumble, wobble, burn our fingers ? until we run, and run fast, by helping our continent (the people, governments and investors) help itself. We have fought our wars, even though there are still some pockets where people are fighting with arms bought from overseas, but peace is finally the norm here rather than the exception.

Information, they say, is power. But at African Executive we endeavor to go further and provide the right information about Africa. It is purely a Pan-African initiative geared at stimulating economic growth through free and fair trade and productive investment.

In our debut issue, you read about how Africa in a huge investment hub, with opportunities the world companies can?t snap in a decade, yet very few people know it. You will get African ideas as told by the African and of course the non-African views as told by our correspondents and contributors from America, India and Europe, among other areas.

Every so often you might find yourself not ascribing to our ideals. That?s fine. We will defend your right to air your opinion no matter what, for that?s how ideas are borne and put to useful use, and we can?t purport to hold a monopoly for ideas. As an old cliché §oes, you can stop an army of soldiers or a torrent of floods, but not an idea whose time has come. Enjoy reading the magazine.