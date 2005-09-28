Corporate Governance Seminar

The third international conference on corporate governance will be held at the Birmingham Business School on Monday 4th July 2005. The conference’s theme, ‘Corporate Governance and Corporate Social Responsibility,’ will feature academics, policy makers and business professionals. It is organized by the Center for Corporate Governance Research.

Speakers: Colin Melvin from Hermes Investment Management Ltd, Bob Monks from Lens LLP, and Prof Dirk Matten from Royal Holloway, University of London. Sir Adrian Cadbury will attend the event as the external advisor to the Center for Corporate Governance Research.

Comesa Business Summit

The Rwanda Investment and Export Promotion Agency will host the second Comesa Business Summit with the theme, ‘Regional Investment and Export Competitiveness,’ between 30th May and 1st June. It has been organized by the Government of Rwanda in partnership with Comesa.

The summit is expected to attract over 700 business executives from Comesa-member countries and beyond as well as provide an opportunity for enhanced dialogue between private entrepreneurs and political leaders. There will be an exhibition on leather, handicrafts and textile/garment sectors.

Textile Players in Nairobi

A two-day regional cotton and textile executive summit will be held in Kenya starting today at the Windsor Golf Hotel and Country Club in Nairobi. The theme of the meeting is, ‘The Future Belongs to the Organized’. It has been organized by Comesa, the East African Community, International Cotton Advisory Committee, East Africa Global Competitiveness Club and Regional Agricultural Trade Expansion Support Program and is being hosted by the Textile Sector and Apparel Manufactures of Kenya.

Speakers will include Mr Erastus Mwencha, Secretary General, Comesa, Jas Bedi, the chairman of the Kenya Association of Manufacturers and Textile Sector and Kenya Apparel Manufacturers & Exporters Association and Moses Simemba, AGOA Africa Manager, among others.