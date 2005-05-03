‘Africa Unchained: The Blueprint for Africa\'s Future,’ a book published by Palgrave Macmillan, 2005, will be launched today, Wednesday, 4 May 4, 2005 at the Cato Institute, 1000 Massachusetts Avenue, NW in Washington.

The book features the author, George Ayittey, a distinguished economist in residence, American University, with comments by Fred Oladeinde, President, Foundation for Democracy in Africa, and Moderated by Marian Tupy, assistant director, Project on Global Economic Liberty, Cato Institute.

Why is Africa still mired in poverty? According to Ghanaian-born economist George Ayittey, the answer lies in the lack of economic freedom. Africans, who were denied their freedoms first by foreign powers and now by indigenous leaders, deserve better. That is why Ayittey proposes a bold program for African development.

He investigates the ways in which Africa can modernize, build, and improve on its indigenous institutions. As he explains, Africa needs to abandon exploitative economic structures that are alien to the continent and embrace its ancient tradition of free trade.