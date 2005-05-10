The United States has announced that the government of Senegal will host the 2005 US-sub-Saharan Africa Trade and Economic Cooperation Forum in Dakar on 18-20 July, 2005.

The forum, an essential element of the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA), will bring together governments of the United States and of the 37 AGOA-eligible countries, as well as representatives from the private sector and civil society.