AGOA Forum

Published on 10th May 2005

The United States has announced that the government of Senegal will host the 2005 US-sub-Saharan Africa Trade and Economic Cooperation Forum in Dakar on 18-20 July, 2005.

 

The forum, an essential element of the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA), will bring together governments of the United States and of the 37 AGOA-eligible countries, as well as representatives from the private sector and civil society.

 

Participants will discuss how AGOA can continue to be a vehicle to increase trade and investment between the United States and sub-Saharan Africa.

 

 

