Mobility of goods and people is a key element in today’s globalizing world. Global mobility depends on oil which is not only useful for transport of goods and people by land, sea or air but also in the production of heat and power and petrochemical-based products. The arrival of China’s 1.3 billion people as significant energy consumers in the world market is introducing further complexity and competition into the traditional oil markets.

Data gathered from 48 countries with 50% or higher Muslim populations revealed that in 2003, 23 of the 48 Muslim countries accounted for 43% of total world oil production. Furthermore, 10 Muslim countries accounted for 62% of the oil exports by the top 14 oil exporting countries. Moreover, 73% of the world’s known oil reserves were located in Muslim nations.

An examination of oil values on a per person basis in 12 Muslim countries with substantial oil reserves revealed that if each citizen of the United Arab Emirates (with a population of just under one million nationals, each of whom every man, woman and child is individually worth almost $ 3.2 million dollars in terms of the UAE’s proved oil reserves) had been entitled to receive $30/barrel on the oil produced by the UAE, each citizen would have received just over $30 000.

The figures would be $25000(Kuwait), $5316(Saudi Arabia), $580(Iraq), $2981(Libya), $1194(Qatar), $642(Brunei), $387(Oman), $611(Iran), $45(Azerbaijan), $800(Kazakhstan) and $63(Algeria).The questions that cry out for an answer in each of these countries are, “Who does this money actually go to?” and “What do they do with it?”

Economic freedom is a critical indicator of the well being of a nation’s people and is an important measure of the presence of the institutions required for successful democracy.. Thirteen of the 41countries ranked by the Heritage Index of Economic Freedom (2005) fell in the bottom quintile of the 155 nations ranked whereas only one (Bahrain) fell in the top quintile and only five namely Bahrain (20), UAE (48), Kuwait (54), Jordan (58) and Oman (60) fell in the top two quintiles. Eight of 13 Muslim countries in the bottom quintile namely Kazakhstan(130),Yemen(132),Syria(139),Nigeria(141),Uzbekistan(147), Iran(148), Turkmenistan (151) and Libya (153) are oil producing countries as are the three of the 7 Muslim nations that could not be ranked namely: Brunei, Iraq and Sudan.

Oil offers a unique opportunity for citizens to prosper, as in Norway and Alaska where the democratic institutions of a civil society, such as the rule of law, an independent judiciary, and a free press were already solidly in place before oil was discovered. These institutions assured transparency and accountability in government. In other nations without these institutions, oil revenues have fostered corruption, tyranny and oppression. Saddam Hussein exemplified an extreme oil despot, but witness also events in Angola, Iran, Libya, Nigeria, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Sudan and, most recently, Venezuela. When government owns the oil and controls the oil revenues, three things happen.

First, the nation’s economy suffers. The currency of an oil-rich nation tends to be in demand and over-valued, making foreign goods cheap. Local manufacturers and farmers then become uncompetitive on global markets and even in their own domestic markets. This effect, known as the “Dutch disease,” inhibits investment and job creation. Reliance on oil diminishes economic diversity because investors focus on oil related sectors of the economy. The economy becomes increasingly dependent on oil, and on uncertain and volatile world oil prices. Oil revenues flowing into the government weaken the private sector and stifle the middle class who are the foundation stones of democracy and economic freedom. Entrepreneurs go into government rather than the private sector because, in the words of Willie Sutton, our famous American bank robber, “That’s where the money is.” When individual initiative is stifled, income gaps widen. Rich elites get richer. The poor become wards of the state and bend to government dictates.

Secondly, national governance suffers. Here we find that oil wealth feeds incompetence, centralization of power, crony capitalism and continually increasing spending by government at a rate that eventually becomes both unstoppable and unsustainable. It finances tools of repression to eliminate opposition: Arms, military strength, heavy handed police, massive spy networks and prisons, all reinforced by a captive judiciary and captive media. The wealth can be used to bribe the masses with free schools, health care, and cheap petrol. The UN Oil for food program illustrates just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the myriad possibilities for corruption around oil wealth. Corrupt leaders are delighted to finance schools, hospitals, roads and other infrastructure projects that can be located and contracted to favor their supporters, exclude opposition and monopolize power.A corrupt judiciary, working with corrupt local officials, can make a mockery of individual property rights, which are the rock bed foundation for an accountable democracy and a growing economy. Ordinary people, who live with fear, rather than with freedom and opportunity, will vote for what harms them least

Lastly, other nations suffer when oil country elites buy off terrorists by funding their activities elsewhere and then blaming the people’s miseries on others. Oil wealth under the control of anti-democratic forces can extend across borders to non-oil countries by supplying low-priced oil and anti-democratic teachers, school curricula and religious leaders. It can thus be a threat to democracy supporters in other Muslim nations where democracy may have begun to take root. Oil money can support arms and munitions suppliers in other countries. North Korea is an egregious example, where Kim Jong 1l maintains his power through revenues from his monopoly on arms and weapons which he sells all over the world. Some oil-rich nations are among his best customers. Oil money creates feelings of powerlessness and hopelessness among those who are excluded from its benefits hence young people who feel powerless and without hope are prime prospects for terrorist recruiters. Violence in struggles for control over government and oil revenues creates refugees and problems for neighbor countries. Oil money can hence influence votes in the United Nations and can flow to dissident groups in other countries.

A basic lesson from history, made famous by the English Lord Acton, is that: “Power tends to corrupt and absolute power corrupts absolutely.” In today’s world, oil is money, and money is power.

The number one priority objective in any approach to dealing with the “Curse of Oil” should be to diffuse the power inherent in oil revenues. That lesson comes from “Centuries of Economic Endeavor,” a seminal work by John P. Powelson, in which he goes back over the history of every region of the world to try to determine why some nations prospered where others did not. His conclusions are startlingly simple: People prospered and societies thrived where there was genuine diffusion of power. Where power was centralized among a ruling few, the ruling few were able to take care of themselves, but their nations failed to grow and prosper and the people remained poor and oppressed.

Where government insists on continued ownership and management of a nation’s oil resources, some diffusion of power can be accomplished by breaking up a national oil company into three or more separate producing companies, and “hiving off” other oil related divisions or entities within the national oil company. Each producing company should be allocated facilities scattered around the country, rather than regionalized groupings, and each company should be placed under a different shareholding ministry. An overall oil ministry should focus on oil policy issues and overall review, evaluation and reporting on oil industry operations, but should NOT manage the oil companies themselves. Separate oil companies, with independent boards of directors and independently audited financial statements, would allow a measure of competitiveness as well as improved transparency and accountability. An oil ministry would set the rules, and play the referee, but should NOT also play in the game itself.

Bad things tend to happen in secret, under the table, out of sight of the public eye. Public awareness and visibility, on the other hand, help to reduce corruption and increase accountability. Required disclosures are widely employed in many fields in the U.S., for example, to protect investors with required corporate financial disclosures, consumers with product content disclosures, and citizens with public information mandates for government agency operations, to mention a few. In the international oil arena, transparency is more difficult, because statistics from supplier nations are not easy to come by and, in the wonderful language of The Economist magazine, “Flows of funds are never easy to trace, especially when their sources are keen to keep them quiet.”

This approach could be one of the simplest, effective and quick ways to begin to achieve transparency and citizen attention to how oil moneys are used. Under one proposal for Iraq, a cash payment or levy, based on actual barrels of oil produced, would be similar to a bond coupon or an interest payment, except that the citizens never have to lend money or buy bonds – they are simply issued an oil levy entitlement certificate made out in their name, and the oil company would pay perhaps $5 per barrel (or 10% of oil receipts) quarterly into a central bank or trust for immediate distribution to the certificated citizens. This would in no way preclude also establishing people’s investment trust funds such as the one created in Alaska, or the eventual full or partial privatization of oil facilities, which are strongly urged by free market exponents but are complex and long-term solutions.

One answer to insulating oil revenues from government politicians is to set up a special stabilization fund or trust, with independent outside trustees and auditors and spending restrictions according to specific purposes laid out in the charter. Most of these funds are designed to keep the oil sale proceeds in foreign currencies to help stabilize exchange rates. Norway, Alaska, and Chad are good examples of trust funds with special oversight to ensure that the money is used for the good of the people. This idea has also been proposed for Iraq.

Removal of government from ownership and operation of a nation’s oil resources is the preferred approach by all who seek efficient management and more honest and effective government through a full and hopefully permanent separation of government from the free and unaccountable revenues that flow in from oil. The government itself is then no longer independently wealthy and unaccountable to the people, but instead must raise its operating revenues through taxes and tariffs paid by the people. Politically, privatization of an oil company is a daunting task, and few governments have ever tried, nor have they had the desire to try. Most of the proposals for privatizing a nation’s oil resources have involved Iraq.

Transfer of ownership to the people is the most politically acceptable form of privatization, but does not bring in much, if any, new capital to the government or the oil company, often a critical need and objective. The people would receive shares of stock and eventually receive cash dividends on their stock. This method keeps the nation’s “crown jewels” in the hands of the people, not foreigners, but could be an obstacle in obtaining new investment capital to modernize and increase production.

Auctioning off oil companies and oil reserves to private buyers and putting the proceeds from the sales in a trust fund to be used for specified purposes to benefit the people is crucial. A trust fund keeps the proceeds from the sale out of the hands of the government, but the process is still highly sensitive politically. The auction approach, with a people’s investment fund for the proceeds, would attract needed investment capital, particularly if the proceeds from the sale go directly into the company and the remaining shares go into a fund for the people, as was done with a primary offering of 50% of the shares in Bolivia. The only other notable state oil company privatization was in Russia, on terms sufficiently questionable to provide political support for Mr. Putin to repossess Yukos and put Mr. Khodorkofsky in jail when Mr. Khodorkofsky appeared to be using some of his oil revenues to move into the political arena as possible opposition.

For Muslims, individual private property rights are fully respected, but sub-surface resources belong to God. Thus, no matter how one feels or believes about the issue of separation of church and state and who should control oil revenues, it would appear that God is very much involved with oil and oil revenues in Muslim states. The question then must be asked, “Whom has God chosen to decide on his behalf?”

Does this mean individual ownership rights or group ownership rights, and by whom or which groups? If the answer is group ownership rights, then, as in the case of a herd of cows owned by the whole village, we must ask, “Who wakes up in the middle of the night to care for a sick cow?” That which belongs to everyone generally belongs to no one. In Russia, is it better to have Mr. Putin run the government and Mr. Khodorkovsky own and manage the oil, or to have Mr. Putin control and manage both? In the US, was it better to have Mr. Rockefeller get rich on oil and give much to charity, or should the oil revenues have gone to the government?

The real danger for democracy in Muslim nations is not a religion that stands for truth and justice and depends on voluntary contributions for financial support, but rather a government that, because of its oil revenues, does not have to tax its citizens for revenues to support its decisions and actions. Oil revenues can still corrupt an honest government, religious or secular, and that is the real peril ahead for democracy and development in Muslim nations. Oil revenues may also be a great opportunity for democracy and development in Muslim nations if Muslim leaders come to actively advocate and bring about a genuine and permanent diffusion of the power inherent in the rich oil revenues coming from beneath their soil and waters.

This is a bridged version of a paper presented At the Annual Conference of the Centre for the Study of Islam and Democracy (Washington DC on April 23, 2005)

