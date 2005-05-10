Britain\'s Barclays agreed a $5.5 billion deal for control of lender Absa on Monday, marking its return to South African retail banking and the biggest direct foreign investment in the country.
The UK bank\'s long-awaited announcement is a major vote of confidence in the South African economy more than a decade after the demise of the apartheid regime and 19 years after Barclays\' forced exit from the country.
Britain\'s third-biggest bank will pay 33 billion rand ($5.5 billion) in cash for 60 percent of
Here are some key facts about
STANDARD BANK
Total assets: 616 billion rand ($103.2 billion)
Revenues: 35.21 billion rand
Market capitalization: 88.14 billion rand
Employees: 39,080
Price to earnings ratio, normalized: 11.07
African operations (outside
FIRSTRAND
Total assets: 424.8 billion rand
Revenues: 22.41 billion rand
Market capitalization: 75.85 billion rand
Employees: 35,800
Price to earnings ratio, normalized: 15.2
African operations: Seven countries
ABSA
Total assets: 313.9 billion rand
Revenues: 28.9 billion rand Market capitalization: 52.41 billion rand
Employees: 32,356
Price to earnings ratio, normalized: 11.3
African operations: Six countries
NEDCOR
Total assets: 306.85 billion rand
Revenues: 23.83 billion rand
Market capitalization: 30.31 billion rand
Employees: 21,103
Price to earnings ratio, normalized: 17.1
Britain\'s Barclays agreed a $5.5 billion deal for control o...
After the kingdom of Ancient Ghana, the next great West Afri...
The country falls into three main geographic regions. The na...
Malabo is the capital city of Equatorial Guinea. With a popu...
Ouidah or Whydah town lies along the Gulf of Guinea. The tow...
I can’t help but ponder over the influence of one almost for...
Wole Soyinka May I have your attention and perm...