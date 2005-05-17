The Africa SMME Awards are presented to African businesses that strive for excellence in order to be competitive in regional, national and international markets. These businesses are well established, in good financial shape and enjoy a reputation for quality, integrity and service. They act socially responsible, support community development efforts and create a work environment in which their employees can learn and grow.

This award is for an established small, medium or micro enterprise (SMME) in Africa that is older than two years, has an original business idea and whose owner/manager contributes positively to the image of business in Africa.



For the purposes of the 2005 Africa SMME award, an African SMME is one that is owner/manager/group-controlled with the owner or venture capitalist, also classifiable as an SMME owning at least 75% of the shares. It should have full-time employees ranging from 1 to 250 in number (larger numbers will be allowed at the discretion of the panel of judges), has an annual turnover ranging between US$5,000 and US$15,000,000 and whose majority of business is conducted in or from Africa or one of its Islands.



Training Institutions in the Education, Training and Consulting sector are eligible. There is also a sector for Non-Profit Organizations (NPOs) and an Open-Category. Although NPOs fall outside the above criteria, they should be focused on SMME development.

The Africa SMME awards will be presented at the Seventh Annual Development Finance Conference in Johannesburg on 20th October 2005 to honour the best SMMEs in Africa. This gala-event will be aired live on SABC Africa and other broadcasting channels all over Africa and beyond.

The judging process will be audited by Price Waterhouse Coopers. All entries will be subjected to an initial round of evaluation after which the best entries in each category will be subjected to a final round of evaluation by an independent panel of judges. The panel will select finalists in each category, who will be announced by 31st August 2005. Nominees may be asked to submit further information if required.



Finalists will receive money to help cover some of their expenses while they are in South Africa. Each winner will receive a cash-prize and the unique Africa SMME of the year trophy. Approximately twenty awards will be presented. Regional and overall winners will be announced at the gala function.

The 2005 entry form is on the Website: http://www.acia.sun.ac.za/, it is also available by E-Mail on request. Your nominations and submitted material should be completed and mailed to Jako Volschenk on jakov@acia.sun.ac.za by 30th June 2005.

Over 40 per cent of the 2003/2004 Africa SMME Award nominees and 80 per cent of the 2003/2004 Africa SMME Award winners are among the over 200 successful enterprises profiled in the book Africa: Continent of Economic.To reserve a copy contact STE Publishers\' Marketing and Sales Manager Angela McClelland (E-Mail: angela@ste.co.za) to purchase for delivery in Europe or Africa, or contact the author Dave Fick on whlgeagle@aol.com for delivery in North America.



Feedback from readers of the book Entrepreneurship in Africa and future readers of Africa: Continent of Economic Opportunities concerning wise suggestions for another 200 small, medium and large enterprises successful in Africa can be forwarded.

Commentaries concerning how to best create economic environments and opportunities for skilled, innovative, and passionate entrepreneurs in Africa to successfully implement their ideas, achieve their dreams, generate jobs, and bring benefits to their communities are invited. They will be included in the book ‘Africa in the 21st century’ to be published by October 2006.