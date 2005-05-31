Moi University Eldoret, were crowned the 2005 SIFE Kenya National Champions after beating 10 other universities in a highly competitive league. In a business and entrepreneurship exposition held on May 28th 2005, public universities dramatically edged out private universities to see University of Nairobi come second and Africa Nazarene third. The defending champions, United States International University (U.S.I.U) failed to make it to the finals.

Moi University will proceed to Toronto Canada for SIFE World Cup in early October to represent Kenya in an international exposition that attracts university teams from 42 countries world wide. The new SIFE National Champions also received a trophy from Post Bank Kenya and a cash award of Ksh 25,000. Among the notable projects that Moi University SIFE dwelled on includes, Blooming Falls, that teaches small scale farmers vegetable production, Fertile attraction, that teaches farmers how to make cheap fertilizer, and turning Kesses Dam into a recreational center among others. Moi Universty SIFE is also remembered for having raised Ksh 65,000 towards the famine relief efforts through the Standard-KTN appeal last year.

During the same event, Elizabeth Nga’ru of Strathmore University received the Faculty Advisor of the Year Award with cash Prize of Ksh 20,000 from SIFE Kenya. Dr. Daniel Tuitoek, Deputy Vice Chancellor Kabarak University received the Most Supportive Senior Administrator of the Year Award.

Judging companies this year included, Post Bank Kenya, Nakumatt Holding Ltd, FedEx East Africa Courier, Kenya Institute of Management, Ernst & Young, Syngenta East Africa, Auto Bazaar Association, ‘Stanbic Bank, Artesian Farm, and KARA. The event was held under the auspices of SIFE Kenya, IREN Kenya and the Africanexecutive.com

Participating SIFE Kenya teams included, Moi University, Africa Nazarene University, Catholic University, Daystar University, Kabarak University, Kenyatta University, St. Paul’s Theological College, Strathmore University, United States International University, University of Nairobi, and Western University College of Science and Technology. Aga Khan University, Maseno University, Egerton University and Jomo Kenyatta University participated as observers.