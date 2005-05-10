IREN Wins Excellence Award
A month ago, the Inter Region Economic Network (IREN)
The Managing Director, Mr John Templeton, said: “All these think-tanks operate independently and speak in their own voice.” On 3 May 2005, Mr James Shikwati, the Director of IREN Kenya, received the award in the
Its products include: Annual East Africa Media Training, African Resource Bank, The African Executive magazine, Research and Publications and University Entrepreneurship projects.
The annual award is meant to inspire the adoption of best operating practices, more concentrated efforts towards effective public relations and other efforts reflective of greater effectiveness among think-tanks.
The Templeton Freedom Awards are given to 15 institutes per year. Winners are recognized in the first quarter of the year and publicly recognized at Atlas annual Liberty Forum event. In Africa two organizations won the award, IREN Kenya, and Institute of Public Policy Analysis (IPPA)
Business Confidence Falls
HARARE -
The economy has been in recession for the last six years, a decline critics blame on President Robert Mugabe\'s fiscal policies, including the seizure of white-owned farms, which has disrupted the country\'s important commercial agricultural sector. In the past year the economy seemed to be headed for recovery under a turnaround program driven by central bank governor Gideon Gono, which saw inflation slowing down to 130% in January from over 620% the year before.
MTN Plays Safe on Celtel Deal
JOHANNESBURG - Africa\'s biggest cell phone operator, said that it had not yet made a decision on how it will react to smaller rival Celtel\'s sale to Kuwait\'s MTC on Monday A source close to MTN said last week that MTN planned to sue Celtel for around $700 million on damages for ditching what it alleges was an agreed $2.7 billion takeover. \"MTN shareholders are advised that MTN has not finally decided on any course of action regarding the dealings between MTN and Celtel and (Celtel Chairman) Dr. (Mohammed) Ibrahim,\" MTN said in a statement to the
Telekom Settles Dispute With Ghana
KUALA LUMPUR - Telekom Malaysia Bhd says it has agreed to settle an arbitration claim against the government of
Sudan in Oil Market Talks
SINGAPORE - Sudan is in discussions with European traders Vitol, Trafigura and
